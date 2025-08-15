Episode for August 15, 2025

An explosion at a U.S. Steel coke plant outside of Pittsburgh killed two workers and sent 10 to the hospital. We’ll hear a worker’s first-hand account of the incident and what nearby residents in the Mon River valley are saying. The plant has a history of maintenance problems, explosions, and environmental violations. Climate change is making it harder to keep invasive plants away from recreational trails in Pennsylvania. Volunteers are working to make trail systems more climate resilient.
The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled a $7 billion Biden-era program to build rooftop solar. Freshwater managers are warning that the millions of gallons of water that data centers use every day could stress public water supplies. Pennsylvania lawmakers want to ban certain firefighting foam that contains toxic PFAS. West Nile virus cases are climbing in Pennsylvania.
- Pa. water supply could be strained by new data centers, water managers warn - Water managers where data centers are being developed “are in full-on panic mode about how they’re going to meet the water supply demands.”
- Pennsylvania residents, firefighters support legislation to ban toxic firefighting foam - Cancer is the top cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters, and exposure to PFAS, known as forever chemicals, increases their risk.
- In Clairton, a community deals with a fatal explosion at the U.S. Steel plant - Neighbors of U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works and its workers react to the explosion at the plant on Monday that killed two and sent 10 to the hospital.
- How volunteers are restoring Pennsylvania’s trails to withstand climate change - Trail managers are rethinking management strategies as climate change brings more heavy rains, flooding and invasive species.
- A worker’s story of the deadly explosion at the Clairton coke plant - A worker who lived through the explosion and rescue efforts at the U.S. Steel plant in Clairton, near Pittsburgh, tells his story.
- Clairton Coke Works, site of Monday’s explosion, has a history of problems - The Clairton Coke Works has a history of maintenance issues, explosions and environmental violations.
- EPA canceled Solar for All. Will that matter in Pennsylvania? - Pennsylvania received $156 million for low to mid-income families to install solar, but state lawmakers needed to approve it. They never did.