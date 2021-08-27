The wonder and peril of bird migration with author Scott Weidensaul. Teaching computer models to identify birdsong to aid in conservation. The Department of Energy listens to community perspectives on the ethane and petrochemical industries. News about the Falcon pipeline and climate education in Pa. schools.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Teaching Machines to ID Birdsongs to Help Save Imperiled Species - The first publicly available soundscape recordings of bird sounds with more than 16,000 annotations will help teach computer models to identify bird species.

Climate Activists Set Their Sights on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission - They want Gov. Wolf to appoint new members of the PUC who are dedicated to climate justice and ending environmental racism.

Appalachian Communities Talk Gas, Plastics, and Inequity with Federal Energy Officials - The Department of Energy collected perspectives from Ohio Valley communities impacted by the ethane and petrochemical industries to include in a report to Congress.