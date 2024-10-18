After a coal-fired power plant closed last year, residents of the southwestern Pennsylvania community are trying to make a go of tourism by cleaning up its legacy pollution. A new environmental history book about Pennsylvania aims to include multiple perspectives. New color-correcting viewfinders in some state parks will allow people who are colorblind to enjoy the autumn leaf show.
Also, new federal funds will help remove lead paint in buildings across Pennsylvania. A nonprofit is launching a pilot project in Pennsylvania to lease rooftop solar installations to low- and moderate-income residents. Pittsburgh is one of 10 U.S. cities being awarded federal funding to support urban agriculture.
- Biden-era solar program for lower-income homeowners could be ‘in jeopardy’ under a Trump administration - New program piloted in Pennsylvania seeks to put solar on low- and moderate-income homes, but could face problems scaling up if Trump wins.
- Pa. didn’t plan for the end of coal. This community is trying to find a way forward. - After the Homer City coal-fired power plant closed last year, residents of the Indiana County community are trying to make a go of tourism by cleaning up its legacy pollution.
- Color-correcting viewfinders installed at 9 Pa. state parks for colorblind visitors - Lenses in the new color-correcting viewfinders filter light to increase contrast to address symptoms of red-green color blindness.
- Pennsylvania to receive $43 million in federal funds to remove lead paint from homes - More than 70% of homes in Pennsylvania are estimated to have been built before the 1978 lead paint ban, leaving many kids vulnerable to lead poisoning.
- New book looks at winners and losers in Pennsylvania environmental history - “Cradle of Conservation” examines how people have interacted with the environment from pre-colonial days to now.
- Pittsburgh urban farmers get a nearly $900K boost from USDA - The Allegheny County Conservation District was awarded $894,000 to support urban farming through outreach, education and technical assistance.