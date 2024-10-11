Former President Trump has been claiming there is a Biden electric vehicle mandate. There isn’t one, but the rhetoric has some EV advocates concerned. A new study shows support for leasing land for solar projects in Pennsylvania farming communities. Volunteers are knocking on doors to get people who care about the environment and climate change to vote.
Also, lead drinking water pipes in the U.S. must be removed within 10 years. A new survey looks at Pennsylvanians’ attitudes toward fracking. A Weirton plant that makes batteries to store wind and solar energy gets a $150 million grant from the Department of Energy.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
Additional links:
Some East Palestine derailment settlement payments should go out even during appeal of the deal
- Trump and Harris rev-up the rhetoric about electric vehicles - The presidential candidates are each pushing a different narrative about how transitioning to cleaner running cars will affect jobs.
- Farmer support for solar leasing depends on compatibility with rural values - A new study looks at attitudes toward solar installation among farmers and rural residents of southwestern Pennsylvania and western Maryland.
- Federal rule requires all lead pipes to be replaced within 10 years - The new rule will prevent up to 900,000 infants from having low birthweight and avoid up to 1,500 premature deaths a year from heart disease.
- Pa. voters split on fracking but show widespread support for stronger regulations - Although bipartisan support for fracking remains high among public officials, Pennsylvania voters continue to be divided and support increased regulation.
- Volunteers knock on doors to create climate ‘super-voters’ in Pennsylvania - The Environmental Voter Project targets people who are passionate about climate and the environment, but rarely or never vote.