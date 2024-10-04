Even though a president couldn’t ban fracking in Pennsylvania, it’s still being talked about this campaign season. We fact-check what’s being said. In light of the East Palestine train derailment, advocates are pushing for more inclusion in disaster planning for people with disabilities. A new theatrical production hopes to entertain and educate people about a fuel source that comes from our own food scraps and the back end of cows.

Also, EPA has finalized a consent order with a hazardous waste landfill to lower its pollution discharges into a Westmoreland County stream. Two Clearfield County municipalities are taking steps toward creating whitewater recreation parks. And passengers who ride buses in the Greater Philadelphia area could find themselves on one powered by hydrogen starting this fall.

