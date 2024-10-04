Even though a president couldn’t ban fracking in Pennsylvania, it’s still being talked about this campaign season. We fact-check what’s being said. In light of the East Palestine train derailment, advocates are pushing for more inclusion in disaster planning for people with disabilities. A new theatrical production hopes to entertain and educate people about a fuel source that comes from our own food scraps and the back end of cows.
Also, EPA has finalized a consent order with a hazardous waste landfill to lower its pollution discharges into a Westmoreland County stream. Two Clearfield County municipalities are taking steps toward creating whitewater recreation parks. And passengers who ride buses in the Greater Philadelphia area could find themselves on one powered by hydrogen starting this fall.
Additional links:
7 Debate Questions About Climate Change and Energy for PA’s Senate Candidates
- Philly region to try out hydrogen fuel cell buses as early as this fall - The 10-bus pilot is part an effort to transition to a climate-friendly fleet. But it has attracted criticism from some environmentalists.
- Clearfield County municipalities move closer to creating whitewater recreation parks - Two Clearfield County municipalities authorized engineering studies to determine the feasibility of creating whitewater recreation parks.
- Pa. solar companies would need to plan for eventual cleanup under bill in state House - Under the bill, companies would have to prove they have enough money to cover 10% of cleanup costs before building, growing to 100% by the time the project is 25 years old.
- New guidelines center the needs of people with disabilities during petrochemical disasters - In light of the East Palestine train derailment, advocates created guidelines for disabled people, municiplaities and industry in case of emergency.
- ‘Life Waste’: A musical tour of food waste, cow manure and biogas - The exploration of transforming waste to renewable energy is illustrated through songs titled “Behold the Cow,” “Making Gas,” “Dirt” and “Recycling Song.”
- Fracking in Pennsylvania hasn’t gone as well as some may think - Twenty years after the state's first shale gas well was drilled, jobs comprise less than 1% of the workforce, residents fear health impacts and environmental damage continues.
- EPA issues new order for Westmoreland Co. hazardous waste landfill over stream pollution - MAX Environmental exceeded pollution limits 20 times for cadmium, zinc and other pollutants discharged into Sewickley Creek.