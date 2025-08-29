Episode for August 29, 2025

Farmers at an agricultural summit voiced concerns over how new tariffs might affect their customers who buy locally. With air monitors, an environmental group is publishing real-time pollution data for people who live near the ethane cracker and other industries in Beaver County. A Pittsburgh-based environmental group has issued a formal notice of intent to sue companies for polluting the Allegheny River with oil. Several dozen steelworkers and supporters marched in Downtown Pittsburgh to call for safer workplaces. Pennsylvania’s elk cam has started up again for the rutting season.
- River watchdog issues intent to sue over oil and tar in the Allegheny River - Three Rivers Waterkeeper filed a formal notice of intent to sue affiliates of Sunoco and BP, as well as UPMC Children’s Hospital, for water pollution.
- Online tool helps Beaver County residents evaluate air quality - The Eyes on Air webpage publishes real-time pollution data from five new air monitors placed throughout Beaver County.
- U.S. Steel begins work to salvage Clairton Coke Works batteries after explosion - U.S. Steel plans to begin the process of returning two coke batteries to operation at its Clairton Coke Works after Aug. 11 explosion.
- Steelworkers rally in Downtown Pittsburgh to call for better worker safety - The United Steelworkers say federal funding cuts put health and safety standards at risk.
- Trump moves to strip union rights of NIOSH workers - The NIOSH Coal Worker Health Surveillance Program screens coal miners for black lung disease and helps them with job transfers that can protect their health.
- Elk Cam gives people a chance to safely watch wildlife during rutting season - Elk mating season begins early September through October in Pennsylvania.