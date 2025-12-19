Episode for December 19, 2025

How nature-based learning inspires human creativity. Pennsylvania is among the states suing the Trump administration over funding for electric vehicle chargers. We head out into the wilds of Pennsylvania with the people who keep an eye on the state’s bears. We speak with the author of a collection of stories where bears are recurring characters. The US Environmental Protection Agency heard testimony in Pittsburgh about proposed changes to the Clean Water Act. A controversial data center has the green light to move forward with construction at the site of a former coal-fired power plant in Allegheny County. Three Mile Island is at the center of the Trump administration’s push for new nuclear energy projects to power the ongoing race to advance artificial intelligence.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- How an author harnessed ‘bear consciousness’ in a new short story collection - In Sherrie Flick's lastest short story collection, "I Have Not Considered Consequences," bears mingle with people in surprising and thought-provoking ways.
- Pennsylvania joins lawsuit seeking Trump administration release of EV charger funds - Staters say EV charging infrastructure development is stalled across the region because the White House is not releasing the funds.
- Keeping Track of Pennsylvania’s Resurgent Black Bear Population - Meet Pennsylvania's bear biologist as she gathers data on one of the state's 16,000 black bears. The population has rebounded in the last 30 years.
- Springdale data center gets green light - Springdale borough council voted to grant a conditional use permit for a massive data center to be build on the site of a former coal-fired power plant.
- EPA hears competing views on new rollbacks for wetlands, water protections - The EPA held a hearing in Pittsburgh on a rule change that would eliminate federal protections for about 80 percent of wetlands.
ADDITIONAL STORIES: