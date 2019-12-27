Some of our best conservation stories of 2019: Surveying Pittsburgh rivers for a salamander important for an endangered mussel. Some hope for bat populations devastated by white-nose syndrome. What we know about insect die-offs. Plus, two retirees find friendship in birdwatching.
This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. To check out all of the other stories in the series, click here.
- Trying to Keep Bats Flying in the Face of an Epidemic - White-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats. Researchers are trying a novel way to control the fungus that causes it.
- Surveying Salamanders in Hopes of Finding an Endangered Mussel - Mussels once numbered the millions in the Ohio River. Now researchers are hoping to find a type of salamander that an endangered mussel needs to survive.
- Birders Make the Best Friends - When you start out in birding, you get yourself a good pair of binoculars, a guide to birds, and some sturdy footwear. But something else you want to have is a mentor.
- What We Know and Don’t Know About Insect Die-Offs - Recent headlines about insect die-offs aren't telling the whole picture.