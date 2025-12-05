Episode for December 5, 2025

Drilling for oil and gas creates waste that can contain heavy metals and radioactivity, and much of it is sent to the same landfills as our household trash. An investigation into how contamination from shale drilling waste can move from landfills into waterways without much oversight. Treating drinking water to prevent lead contamination might have the unintended consequence of higher phosphorus levels in urban waterways. Researchers are working to figure out the balance between how much carbon forests emit and how much they absorb.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has reached a $3.3 million agreement over decades-old contamination at a petroleum storage facility in Pittsburgh. U.S. Steel has agreed to pay a fine in a settlement with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for pollution in the Monongahela River. The Trump administration has reversed course again on a new air pollution rule for coke oven plants. Older adults who live in southcentral Pennsylvania have higher rates of melanoma skin cancer, according to a study by Penn State researchers.
- Penn State Hershey researchers find link between skin cancer rates and farmland - Researchers that found that Pennsylvania counties with more farmland and herbicide use also have more melanoma, and not just among farmers.
- U.S. Steel agrees to pay $135K fine, end oily releases into Mon River at Irvin Works - U.S. Steel agreed to find out where the oil is coming from and fix the problem. The company will also install cameras to monitor its discharge into the river.
- Ohio landfills take drilling waste, but don’t track or test much of it - Our investigation with Inside Climate News reveals the lack of oversight of drilling waste moving through Ohio landfills, potentially putting waterways at risk.
- How treated drinking water could be impacting local streams - A study looked at phosphorus levels in Pittsburgh streams before and after drinking water was treated with a chemical to prevent lead corrosion in pipes.
- Trump reverses course on coke oven rule for toxic air pollution, granting 2-year waivers to comply - U.S. Steel applauds the move while environmental groups say it puts the health of communities near coke plants at risk.
- Companies agree to $3.3M settlement with DEP over oil pollution in Allegheny River - The oil and tar pollution dates back to when the site was a refinery owned by Standard Oil and Atlantic Refining from 1868 to 1930.
