Episode for January 16, 2026

Demand for electricity is growing, largely from data centers. Meanwhile the Trump administration is making it harder to produce more renewable energy. Meta wants to purchase nuclear power from a power plant in western Pennsylvania. An Ohio commission approved another oil and gas lease under a state-owned wildlife area. Climate change might be causing native wildflowers to bloom earlier in Pennsylvania.

The Chesapeake Bay Commission elected a Pennsylvania lawmaker as its new chairperson. Ag experts urged Pennsylvania to invest more in mental health programs for farmers. Penn State is shuffling some of its environmental programs.

