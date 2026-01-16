Episode for January 16, 2026

Demand for electricity is growing, largely from data centers. Meanwhile the Trump administration is making it harder to produce more renewable energy. Meta wants to purchase nuclear power from a power plant in western Pennsylvania. An Ohio commission approved another oil and gas lease under a state-owned wildlife area. Climate change might be causing native wildflowers to bloom earlier in Pennsylvania.
The Chesapeake Bay Commission elected a Pennsylvania lawmaker as its new chairperson. Ag experts urged Pennsylvania to invest more in mental health programs for farmers. Penn State is shuffling some of its environmental programs.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- How Trump’s anti-renewables policies collide with growth of AI - What do Trump’s anti-renewables actions mean for the electricity sector, which is racing to keep up with artificial intelligence?
- State Sen. Gene Yaw elected to lead Chesapeake Bay Commission - The tri-state legislative body that advises lawmakers and Congress on government action needed to restore and protect the Chesapeake Bay.
- Ohio selects company to frack wildlife area, public voices opposition - An Ohio commission approved a Texas-based company to frack Leesville Wildlife Area, as public objects to longer leases at hearing.
- Penn State moving forest and wildlife programs at closing campuses to Altoona - Programs in forest technology at Penn State Mont Alto and wildlife technology at DuBois will both move to Penn State Altoona in 2027.
- Meta reaches agreement to buy electricity from Beaver Valley nuclear plant to fuel AI data centers - Increased power demand from AI has given a boost to the nation’s nuclear industry, as a source of zero-carbon electricity, to an increasingly power-hungry tech industry.
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
Pa. farmers and agriculture experts highlight need for mental health support at public hearing