Episode for January 2, 2026

Students learn the power of farm to table. Proponents of sustainable clothing hope U.S. tariffs will persuade people to buy second hand.
- A former gravel mine in Erie County gets a second chance as forestland - The 100-acre site in Erie County is being reforested through a partnership between the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the nonprofit Bosland Growth.
- River otters in Western Pennsylvania: An environmental success story - Otters once inhabited every river system in Pennsylvania, but by the early 1900s, most of them were gone. Now, they’re making a comeback.
- Could sustainable shopping get a boost as tariffs panic fast fashion brands? - Thrifting proponents hope more people will turn to sustainable fashion as the trade war between the U.S. and China places the fast fashion industry in a chokehold.
- From classroom to creek: students learn about trout by raising and releasing fish - Through Pennsylvania Trout in the Classroom, teachers and students raise trout to learn about not only the life cycle, but also coldwater conservation.
- Helping kids with autism learn ‘earth-to-table’ gardening - " I really just wanted to share that with other children [who] are on the spectrum because a lot of times, these kids get left behind."
- In Western Pennsylvania, a former coal town gets a gas-fired data center - Local residents weigh in on plans for the former Homer City coal-fired power plant to become a gas power plant and data center. "Giddy up," says one resident.