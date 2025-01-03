Our favorite stories from 2024. Potato chips are getting more expensive–is climate change part of the reason? A new book out this year looks at radioactivity in the oil and gas industry, and its impacts on workers. The largest coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania closed. For some, it’s been hard to accept. We’ll revisit Homer City. And the effort to build a nearly 50-mile loop of trails in Rothrock State Forest in Centre and Huntingdon Counties got a boost from the state.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Rothrock trail initiative gets state grant for project’s second phase - The effort to build a loop of trails in Rothrock State Forest in Centre and Huntingdon counties just got a boost from the state, with a $500,000 grant.
- Is climate change to blame for the high cost of potato chips? We crunched the numbers - Pennsylvania potato experts say potato chip prices are up because of inflation. But heat and poor growing conditions in the state are playing a role.
- A new book takes on the dangers of radioactivity in the oil and gas industry - Science journalist Justin Nobel's shocking seven-year investigation looks at how the industry has skirted regulations and endangered public health.
- A Western Pa. town navigates an uncertain future after its coal plant closes - It’s been a year since Pennsylvania’s largest coal-fired power plant in Homer City shut down because of stiff competition from natural gas and renewables.