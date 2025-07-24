Episode for July 25, 2025

Solar installations on homes have been booming because of tax breaks from the Inflation Reduction Act. Now, those incentives are going away. Pennsylvania could also lose $156 million meant to help low-income people reduce their energy bills through solar power. But seventy acres of a former steel slag heap is almost cleaned up and ready to transform into a sea of solar panels. The price for energy is rising at the region’s electric grid operator. Companies that mine metallurgical coal are now in line to receive a 2.5 percent tax credit thanks to President Trump’s budget bill.

What will happen as the federal government cuts funding and staff at agencies that study climate and weather? A study found widespread microplastic pollution in streams across North Central Appalachia. About 18 percent of private wells in Pennsylvania are contaminated with toxic PFAS chemicals. Pennsylvania is among a group of states suing the Trump administration over its decision to cancel a grant program meant to help communities prepare for disasters.

