Episode for July 25, 2025

- Penn State professor explains how climate change affects weather - The recent heat wave in Pittsburgh and severe floods in Texas are just two examples of recent weather events intensified by climate change.
- Trump’s tax cut bill turned a clean energy tax credit into an instrument to boost coal - Metallurgical coal is used in steelmaking is a significant greenhouse gas polluter. Companies that mine metallurgical coal are now in line to receive a 2.5 percent tax credit.
- Solar for All program at risk in Pa. if state lawmakers don’t act soon - Pennsylvania could lose $156 million meant for low-income people reduce their energy bills through solar if state lawmakers don’t act before September.
- Penn State study finds toxic PFAS in 18% of private wells in Pennsylvania - The highest concentrations of PFAS were detected in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
- West Virginia University study finds microplastic pollution in Appalachian streams - The study found widespread microplastic pollution across some Appalachian streams, which poses ecological and public health risks.