We visit a property in Butler County that was once plagued by acid mine drainage, but now it’s a paradise for migrating birds and art. We also talk with the author of a new bird guide that’s for enthusiasts and beginners alike. Plus, a massive new proposal to build an LNG plant along the Delaware faces environmental justice concerns.

 

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 