We visit a property in Butler County that was once plagued by acid mine drainage, but now it’s a paradise for migrating birds and art. We also talk with the author of a new bird guide that’s for enthusiasts and beginners alike. Plus, a massive new proposal to build an LNG plant along the Delaware faces environmental justice concerns.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- The Warhol connects the exhibit of Paola Pivi with conservation and environmental art - The Andy Warhol Museum brought participants to an art earthwork called the Twin Stupas to see the bird conservation efforts there.
- A wildlife biologist’s new birding guide brings everyone into the flock - A co-organizer of Black Birders Week has written a new guide for people who love birds, and those who don’t know it yet.
- Major export terminal pitched in Chester sets up clash between Biden’s LNG, environmental justice goals - Activists were surprised to learn of the proposal to process natural gas for export. And they're not happy. “We will not be prostituted for pollution."