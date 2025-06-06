Episode for June 6, 2025

After Traci Lynn Martin’s mom died, she knew she couldn’t keep putting off her dream: becoming the first person to kayak around the Great Lakes in one year. So she quit her job as a nurse, cashed out part of her retirement savings, and set out to accomplish her goal. We have the story of her 4,200 mile journey.
We head to the Allegheny River for a kayak tour with a unique twist, participants made art together.
- Kayak tour allows Pittsburghers to transform trash into art - An event focused on interactive public art led a group to Turtle Cove along the Allegheny River. Participants collected trash and constructed sculptures.