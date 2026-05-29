Episode for May 29, 2026

Pollution from the Pittsburgh airport has found its way into a nearby stream. Scientists are looking into how PFAS forever chemicals got there and what happens next. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it would give Pennsylvania nearly $40 million to address PFAS contamination in drinking water; at the same time the agency also said it would roll back PFAS regulations. Researchers have found a link between the temperature outside and kidney disease. New railroad-safety reforms have made headway in Washington D.C., three years after the rail disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. Governor Josh Shapiro is making the rounds to talk about his policies on data centers after releasing final standards for the industry. In Pittsburgh you can drop off your food waste at city-run farmers’ markets.

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The mid-Atlantic region could see fewer hurricanes this year, but climate change could still make them worse

Shapiro meets Archbald residents, says new data center standards will empower communities