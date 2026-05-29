Episode for May 29, 2026

Pollution from the Pittsburgh airport has found its way into a nearby stream. Scientists are looking into how PFAS forever chemicals got there and what happens next. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that it would give Pennsylvania nearly $40 million to address PFAS contamination in drinking water; at the same time the agency also said it would roll back PFAS regulations. Researchers have found a link between the temperature outside and kidney disease. New railroad-safety reforms have made headway in Washington D.C., three years after the rail disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. Governor Josh Shapiro is making the rounds to talk about his policies on data centers after releasing final standards for the industry. In Pittsburgh you can drop off your food waste at city-run farmers’ markets.
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- Scientists test aquatic organisms for ‘forever chemicals’ in Montour Run near Pittsburgh International Airport - For decades, the airport used PFAS-containing firefighting foam. Now, the stream that captures the airport’s runoff has the "forever chemicals."
- How rising temperatures impact kidney disease risk - A new study shows rising temperatures around the world are associated with a higher risk of kidney disorders.
- U.S. Secretary of Ag signs disaster declaration for Pennsylvania farmers while in Lackawanna County - Farmers can now apply for emergency loans to help make up for an estimated loss of $150 to $200 million in revenue from a damaging frost in April.
- It’s easy to compost. Just drop off your food waste at a Pittsburgh farmers market - Pittsburgh offers a composting drop-off for food waste at its four Citiparks farmers markets. Bring veggie scraps, but no meat or dairy.
- EPA announces $39M to Pa. for PFAS in drinking water while rolling back PFAS limits - A clean water group says it feels like "hypocrisy."
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
The mid-Atlantic region could see fewer hurricanes this year, but climate change could still make them worse
Shapiro meets Archbald residents, says new data center standards will empower communities