Episode for November 14, 2025

The Trump administration is looking to boost coal production, and one company is planning to expand its coal mine in Western Pennsylvania. But some neighbors aren’t on board. Energy efficiency tax credits that help the climate and people’s budgets are expiring. But there’s still a little time for consumers to act. The Pennsylvania budget deal meant getting rid of a major climate initiative. Environmentalists have filed a lawsuit to stop the expansion of a major natural gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Fifty years ago, the pride of the Great Lakes, the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, sank with its crew.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- It’s not too late to take advantage of some federal clean energy tax credits - The tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act to help pay for home energy upgrades like heat pumps and solar panels expire on December 31.
- For Smart, Social Crows, Pennsylvania is a Warm Winter Oasis - During December, crows congregate in raucous urban roosts. Here's the lowdown on why they're here, and what they're up to.
- Breaking the Pa. budget impasse hinged on ditching a major climate initiative - "Republicans insist on bad provisions for the environment and the Democrats are willing to exchange that for other things,” said one lawmaker.
Additional links from our news partners:
Chester County compressor station could be expanded under plans for revived pipeline project
The legendary ‘Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ lives on in Ohio