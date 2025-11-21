Episode for November 21, 2025

The Ohio River Basin is poised for a multi-year ecological restoration after decades of industrial pollution, but only if Congress decides to fund it. Constellation Energy’s project to restart a nuclear reactor at the former Three Mile Island plant in Dauphin County is getting a one billion dollar loan from the federal government. Allegheny County Council voted unanimously to approve a series of fee increases for facilities that produce air pollution. Ohio’s Great Black Swamp might hold the key to reducing pollution in the Great Lakes. The first leg of a new trail system in Centre County, Pennsylvania, is ready for visitors. A percussionist from Brazil turns discarded objects into musical instruments.
- Could swamp-ifying northwest Ohio help curb toxic algal blooms? - In an environmental memoir, Ohio native Patrick Wensink traces northwest Ohio’s toxic algal bloom problems back to its swampy roots.
- Next-generation nuclear reactors will be smaller, safer, Pa. House Energy Committee hears - The panel is set to vote on legislation to allow regulators to set lower fees for small modular reactors.
- How a rare bog in Pennsylvania formed 13,000 years ago - A relic of the ice age, the Tannersville Cranberry Bog in Monroe Co. is home to carnivorous pitcher plants, certain orchids, black spruce trees, and of course, wild cranberries.
- Allegheny County Council approves higher fees for polluters after year-long delay - Revenue from the fees is meant to fill a hole in the budget for the county’s air quality program.
