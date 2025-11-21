A man in a hat holds a piece of moss in a forest
Roger Spotts, environmental education coordinator for the Monroe County Conservation District, shows how absorbent sphagnum moss is during Bog Day on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Tannersville Cranberry Bog Preserve. Photo: Kat Bolus / WVIA News

Episode for November 21, 2025

The Ohio River Basin is poised for a multi-year ecological restoration after decades of industrial pollution, but only if Congress decides to fund it. Constellation Energy’s project to restart a nuclear reactor at the former Three Mile Island plant in Dauphin County is getting a one billion dollar loan from the federal government. Allegheny County Council voted unanimously to approve a series of fee increases for facilities that produce air pollution. Ohio’s Great Black Swamp might hold the key to reducing pollution in the Great Lakes. The first leg of a new trail system in Centre County, Pennsylvania, is ready for visitors. A percussionist from Brazil turns discarded objects into musical instruments.  

 

