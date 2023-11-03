U.S. Steel unveiled two battery-powered locomotives it will use at its plants outside of Pittsburgh. It’s a small step to reduce the carbon footprint of one of the top greenhouse gas polluters in Pa. We’ll also hear about the legacy of the first lawsuit against the makers of the weedkiller Roundup, alleging it caused cancer, and why toxic pesticides are still on the market. Plus, what the auto workers’ strike and tentative agreement with American carmakers have to do with the transition to electric vehicles.
News about a voluntary agreement between gas driller CNX and DEP to monitor air and other measures, a canceled offshore wind project, and a court decision that prohibits Pennsylvania from joining a carbon trading program to reduce power plant emissions.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Gov. Shapiro announces ‘first of its kind’ agreement with CNX on fracking health measures, says new regulations coming - The agreement includes many measures recommended by a 2020 grand jury report. Voluntary air monitoring and data-sharing will take place at two CNX drilling sites.
- Offshore wind projects canceled in New Jersey - The Danish company says inflation, supply chain issues, and rising interest rates gave it no choice. New Jersey's governor called the decision “outrageous.”
- Company charged in 2018 Greene County house explosion - A statewide grand jury recommended criminal charges for Equitrans for failing to properly maintain a gas storage well that led to the explosion.
- Tracing the links of the weed killer glyphosate to cancer cases - Journalist Carey Gillam, who will be in Pittsburgh on Nov. 9, on the lawsuit against Monsanto that unleashed thousands more cases and why toxic chemicals are still in the marketplace.
- Pa. court rules climate program is an illegal tax, says state cannot join RGGI - Commonwealth Court is stopping Pennsylvania’s effort to join a cap-and-trade program targeting power plant emissions.
- In Clairton, U.S. Steel debuts an all-electric locomotive, a first in North America - The new locomotives will save 40 thousand gallons of diesel fuel a year and emit no CO2.
- Plastic recycler plans to move ahead with Pa. plant after withdrawing key permit application - The plant along the Susquehanna River in Northumberland County would break down plastics into chemical building blocks.