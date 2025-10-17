Episode for October 17, 2025

Our series about the Monongahela River continues with a look at pollution from a chemical plant along its banks. There is reporting that the hydrogen hubs planned for Pennsylvania might be scrapped under the Trump administration. We talk with the editor of a new magazine about recreation and the outdoors in our region. Three Pennsylvania cities were named among the worst places in the country for people living with asthma. Pennsylvania is rolling out the opportunity to glamp in eight state parks.
- A new regional magazine celebrates sport and the outdoors - The editor of Allegheny Sport & Outdoor Magazine said he wants to shine a light on weekend warriors and the people and places that make the region unique.
- Reporting from the Mon: A river watchdog tracks chemical waste - The Three Rivers Waterkeeper is collecting samples from Synthomer, a chemical plant, in its effort to understand water pollution in the Mon.
- 3 Pennsylvania cities ranked among worst places to live for people with asthma - The 2025 U.S. Asthma Capitals report identifies cities with high rates of asthma-related emergency room visits and deaths.
- Like nature, but not camping? Pa. is bringing ‘glamping’ to 8 state parks - Real beds with sheets, lighting and climate control are a few of the features in each of the safari-style tents.
- Trump administration could pull funding for Philadelphia, Pittsburgh hydrogen hubs - The Mid-Atlantic and the Appalachian regional hydrogen hubs could lose a total of $1.7 billion dollars in federal funding.