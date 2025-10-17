Episode for October 17, 2025

Our series about the Monongahela River continues with a look at pollution from a chemical plant along its banks. There is reporting that the hydrogen hubs planned for Pennsylvania might be scrapped under the Trump administration. We talk with the editor of a new magazine about recreation and the outdoors in our region. Three Pennsylvania cities were named among the worst places in the country for people living with asthma. Pennsylvania is rolling out the opportunity to glamp in eight state parks.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Additional stories from our news partners:

Can Phoenixville’s sewage become ‘guilt-free coal’?