This election, the stark differences between Trump and Biden on the environment and climate are splitting voters. We hear from coal miners, natural gas industry supporters, environmentalists, and farmers across Pennsylvania. The Environmental Voter Project is targeting non-voting environmentalists. They’ve turned a quarter of a million of them into regular voters since 2016. Could this be the year of the climate voter?

 

 

