This election, the stark differences between Trump and Biden on the environment and climate are splitting voters. We hear from coal miners, natural gas industry supporters, environmentalists, and farmers across Pennsylvania. The Environmental Voter Project is targeting non-voting environmentalists. They’ve turned a quarter of a million of them into regular voters since 2016. Could this be the year of the climate voter?
- Creating Environmental Super Voters for 2020 and Beyond - The Environmental Voter Project is targeting non-voting environmentalists to go to the polls. Since 2016, they say more than 250,00 of them are now consistent voters.
- As Election Nears, Pennsylvania Farmers Have a List of Climate Actions for Politicians - Unpredictable weather, extreme storms and drought are making farming harder in Pennsylvania. Farmers say they need help to ensure they can continue.
- How the Environment Is Playing in Swing States - In the battleground states of Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania, we ask if the environment, climate change and fracking are making a difference to voters.
- Trump and Biden Differ Sharply on the Environment — What That Means for Pennsylvania - Trump's environmental rollbacks and Biden's support of clean energy mean high stakes for Pennsylvania.
- Trump Failed to Revive Coal, But Workers May Not Adopt Biden’s Vision For Green Jobs - Workers weigh in on Trump, coal and transitioning to clean energy jobs.