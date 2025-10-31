Episode for October 31, 2025

The round goby is a little fish causing big problems in Lake Erie. Pennsylvania is looking to anglers to help stop the invasive fish from spreading to inland waterways. In 1960, a diplomatic gift of 18 bluegill fish from the U.S. would change the underwater world of Japan forever. East Palestine, Ohio, residents recently received results from research on the ongoing impact of the 2023 Norfolk Southern train derailment. The DEP has issued a draft Clean Air Act permit to a natural gas-fired power plant in Westmoreland County, but the state has so far declined to host a public hearing. A zero-waste saw mill has opened in Allegheny County for fallen urban trees that would otherwise go to a landfill.
- Help wanted: Stop the spread of invasive round goby fish in Pa. - The Eurasian round goby is causing big problems in Lake Erie, outcompeting native fish. Pennsylvania is looking to anglers to help stop it from spreading to inland waterways.
- How U.S. bluegill became an invasive fish in Japan - In October 1960, Prince Akihito of Japan visited Chicago for 21 hours. Chicago’s mayor presented the prince with a diplomatic gift: 18 bluegill. What happened next would change the underwater world of Japan forever.
- No hearing for Westmoreland County gas plant’s air permit, though environmental groups say it needs work - The Tenaska plant emitted around 2.8 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2024, making it one of the top emitters of greenhouse gases in the state.
- State Republican lawmakers weigh solutions to rising electricity bills - Republican lawmakers want to see faster permitting, less regulation and an end to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
- East Palestine train derailment early research shows health impacts, more study needed - East Palestine residents gathered to hear an update on research being conducted at various universities nationwide on the public health impacts of the accident.