Episode for June 19, 2026

Opposition to data center development has been growing in Pennsylvania. We hear from an investigative reporter on Governor Shapiro’s office offer to streamline the permitting process for Amazon. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is accepting public comment on a proposed water pollution permit for a coal mine planned in western Pennsylvania. Researchers are bringing back a nearly extinct beetle that buries dead animals. Eastern wildfires destroy thousands of acres of land every year. We take a closer look at the 100-year old fire tower system that identifies wildfires early to help prevent damage. A coalition of conservation groups in Westmoreland County is looking for property owners in the Laurel Highlands to help monarch butterflies.
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- A beetle that nearly went extinct is getting back to burying carcasses - The shiny, black and orange American burying beetle is making a comeback with the help of scientists.
- New coal mine could dump 2.8M gallons treated wastewater into Laurel Highlands trout stream - The Pennsylvania DEP is accepting comments on the mine's wastewater discharge permit that advocates worry could change the ecology of the stream.
- Governor Shapiro courted new data centers. Then public opinion shifted. - Jael Holzman of Heatmap News examined emails between the Governor’s office and Amazon, as public opposition to AI data centers has grown.
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In the AI era, New Jersey relies on humans and a 1911 invention to spot wildfires