Episode for June 19, 2026

Opposition to data center development has been growing in Pennsylvania. We hear from an investigative reporter on Governor Shapiro’s office offer to streamline the permitting process for Amazon. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is accepting public comment on a proposed water pollution permit for a coal mine planned in western Pennsylvania. Researchers are bringing back a nearly extinct beetle that buries dead animals. Eastern wildfires destroy thousands of acres of land every year. We take a closer look at the 100-year old fire tower system that identifies wildfires early to help prevent damage. A coalition of conservation groups in Westmoreland County is looking for property owners in the Laurel Highlands to help monarch butterflies.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

In the AI era, New Jersey relies on humans and a 1911 invention to spot wildfires