A black and white photo of the face of a man in front of red and white background.
The Ken Burns documentary "Henry David Thoreau" examines the writer's life and legacy. Image: Ewers Brothers Productions

Episode for June 12, 2026

The Allegheny Front·
Full Episode

This week, we look at the life and legacy of Henry David Thoreau, who has been called the godfather of the environmental movement. We interview the directors of a new Ken Burns documentary about Thoreau, his evolution as a thinker, philosopher of the natural world and abolitionist.  

Affordable solar power could be coming to a balcony near you. That is, if Pennsylvania lawmakers legalize so-called “balcony solar.” A festival celebrating frogs returns to Central Pennsylvania. Nippon Steel’s new investment in U.S. Steel’s Pittsburgh-area plants prompts questions. 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn