Episode for June 12, 2026

This week, we look at the life and legacy of Henry David Thoreau, who has been called the godfather of the environmental movement. We interview the directors of a new Ken Burns documentary about Thoreau, his evolution as a thinker, philosopher of the natural world and abolitionist.
Affordable solar power could be coming to a balcony near you. That is, if Pennsylvania lawmakers legalize so-called “balcony solar.” A festival celebrating frogs returns to Central Pennsylvania. Nippon Steel’s new investment in U.S. Steel’s Pittsburgh-area plants prompts questions.
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- Pennsylvania lawmakers consider balcony solar to help consumers offset high electricity bills - These low-cost solar panels plug into any outlet and generate enough electricity to power a refrigerator or TV, lowering your electric bill.
- Frog Fest promotes environmental education, as natural habitats and federal funding shrink - Event organizers want to inspire people to take an interest in environmental conservation, especially with federal government cuts to conservation programs.
- ALCOSAN said they would remove sewage from Pittsburgh’s waterways. How’s it going? - So far, ALCOSAN has spent $750 million on the $4.5 billion on tunnels, expanding the plant and green infratructure.
- Thoreau documentary is a lesson for the modern era - Directors Erik and Chris Ewers say Walden Pond taught Thoreau the "essence of nature isn't in the supreme vistas at the top of mountains... it's over your shoulder."
- How Trump’s $700M to the coal industry could impact Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania could see increased coal mining and more air pollution coming from neighboring states.
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity calls for ‘pause’ on data center development - Garrity said a pause would allow local governments time to regulate data centers through zoning laws.