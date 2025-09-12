Episode for September 12, 2025

Food waste is a big climate problem. In Pittsburgh, you can drop off your food waste for composting at city-run farmers’ markets. A startup is helping restaurants, schools and hospitals manage their food waste with a digester that fits into a shipping container. The easiest way to compost your food scraps might just be in your own backyard.
Dozens of schools in Pennsylvania are planning to build solar panels on their roofs despite federal tax credits ending early. A new report casts doubt on the economic impact of natural gas production in Appalachia. Some Pa. residents in counties impacted by last year’s Tropical Storm Debby say they’re worried about how the state will respond to future weather emergencies.
- It’s easy to compost. Just drop off your food waste at a Pittsburgh farmers market - Pittsburgh offers a composting drop-off for food waste at its four Citiparks farmers markets. Bring veggie scraps, but no meat or dairy.
- Composting and feeding food waste to animals have big climate benefits, study finds - The study found that diverting all food waste from landfills would avoid close to 40 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per year.
- Pennsylvania schools continue solar projects despite tax rollbacks - By combining state grants with a federal tax credit, schools could install solar for free or a fraction of the cost.
- Trump administration wants to end Roadless Rule, including in the Allegheny National Forest - The Roadless Rule protects 25,000 acres in the Allegheny National Forest, including Hearts Content, which contains old-growth forest.
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
A year after Debby, Northern Pa. residents question state response and worry about future natural disasters