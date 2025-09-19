Episode for September 19, 2025

We’re launching a new series about the Monongahela River. From the mountains of West Virginia, through valleys, into downtown Pittsburgh, the Mon has seen industrial growth and decline, and weathered the pollution that came with it. The Mon and its tributaries are also home to wildlife facing new challenges, like the mussels of Dunkard Creek. Plus, we’ll get a lesson on how to pronounce the river’s name.
Some electricity customers learned they’ve been paying hidden costs for power from two coal-fired power plants. Companies looking to build new power plants or factories may be able to start construction before getting required air pollution permits.
- View from the Mon: Muddy water, paddlefish and sewage overflow - For our series, Reporting From the Mon, we're talking to people with different perspectives on the Monongahela River. Annie Quinn is the founder of the Mon Water Project.
- EPA rule change could weaken clean air protections, environmentalists say - They say the proposal would undermine clean air protections and deny public involvement in communities where polluting facilities are built.
- Bringing life back to Dunkard Creek, one mussel at a time - The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is stocking mussels in Dunkard Creek 16 years after pollution annihilated life in the stream.
Additional links:
The Origins of Monongahela and its Many Pronunciations
Mon Power Customers Are Paying For Costly Contract, Analysis Shows