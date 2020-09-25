Remembering the environmental legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Will massive wildfires finally convince the public climate change is real? Plus, one way to get office buildings to reduce their carbon footprints could be to make energy use public. Proposed Ohio cracker plant to get ethane from Pa. driller.

Connecting Western Wildfires with Climate Action Isn’t as Easy as It Should Be - The unprecedented wildfire season in the West had many people thinking about a climate apocalypse. But not everyone.

What Losing RBG Means for the Environment - “The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could shake the foundation of America's bedrock environmental laws, leaving a chasm on the bench where once sat an environmental champion.”

Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Pittsburgh’s Largest Buildings Are Now Public - The City of Pittsburgh released the energy use and greenhouse gas emissions of more than 400 of the city’s largest buildings for the first time. The city hopes transparency will make them cleaner.

Proposed Ohio Cracker Secures Ethane from Range Resources - Range would only supply a fifth of what the plant would need. An industry analyst says the region would need to produce more ethane to support a second cracker.