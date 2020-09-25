fbpx

Remembering the environmental legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Will massive wildfires finally convince the public climate change is real? Plus, one way to get office buildings to reduce their carbon footprints could be to make energy use public.  Proposed Ohio cracker plant to get ethane from Pa. driller. 

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 

 