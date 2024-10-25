What’s at stake in the upcoming presidential race? Republicans say they want to repeal Biden’s big climate law, but the law also includes subsidies for a product oil and gas companies are interested in—hydrogen. Independent research after the East Palestine train derailment found many of the same chemicals that were officially reported in the aftermath. But researchers also found a number of other chemicals in places where officials were not necessarily testing. A group is trying to convince the neighbors to tackle yardwork more naturally.
Also, the Three Mile Island nuclear plant owner says it should be technically easy to restart after five years because all essential equipment is in good condition. Former coal communities ask the Biden and Trump campaigns for more investment. Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to develop offshore wind energy, but former President Trump wants to reverse course.
- New studies shed light on the contamination and response to East Palestine derailment - Four university studies funded by the National Science Foundation find new chemicals, and call for better environmental testing and communication after last year’s Norfolk Southern train derailment.
- A new group wants to help you make your yard more wild - A new Western Pa. chapter of the nonprofit Wild Ones wants to help people plant yards and gardens that nurture the Earth rather than harm it.
- Nuclear boosters, skeptics eyeing Three Mile Island restart - Labor, training and inspections are just some of the variables as TMI prepares to go back online, something no other nuclear plant has done after shutting down.
- Coal community groups ask Harris and Trump for continued funding - The groups want assurances from Harris and Trump to continued historic investments in coal communities for economic development, clean energy, environmental cleanup and more.