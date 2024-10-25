What’s at stake in the upcoming presidential race? Republicans say they want to repeal Biden’s big climate law, but the law also includes subsidies for a product oil and gas companies are interested in—hydrogen. Independent research after the East Palestine train derailment found many of the same chemicals that were officially reported in the aftermath. But researchers also found a number of other chemicals in places where officials were not necessarily testing. A group is trying to convince the neighbors to tackle yardwork more naturally.

Also, the Three Mile Island nuclear plant owner says it should be technically easy to restart after five years because all essential equipment is in good condition. Former coal communities ask the Biden and Trump campaigns for more investment. Vice President Kamala Harris would continue to develop offshore wind energy, but former President Trump wants to reverse course.

