A second injection well to dispose of fracking waste was approved in a Pittsburgh suburb, but many residents are unhappy with the decision. Also, a new study looks at how climate change has impacted poison ivy in Pennsylvania using museum specimens that date back to the 1840s. Plus, the Biden administration announced a new jobs program to tackle climate change. It’s based on a Depression-era program that changed the landscape across the country. We talk with climate activists who are biking across Pennsylvania to demand action.
News about bowhunting in Pittsburgh’s parks, Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban and Pennsylvania’s expanded monitoring plan for PFAS in waterways.
- Federal rule aims to ease connection between new power and grid - New energy projects can expect a 5-year wait to connect to the grid. Renewable energy experts say we’re getting more and more behind.
- EPA’s approval of second Plum injection well raises fears that more are on the way - A second injection well near Pittsburgh has residents and activists worried. Pennsylvania has 19 injection wells permitted by EPA.
- Climate activists bike hundreds of miles through Pa. to demand change - Five riders and two support people rolled into Philadelphia as part of a 300-mile bike ride across the state organized by Pennsylvania Action On Climate.
- Bowhunting season in two Pittsburgh parks will begin September 30 - After completing accuracy tests last week, the city assigned 30 hunters to designated areas in Frick and Riverview parks.
- Climate change has altered poison ivy leaves in Pennsylvania - A new study uses over 150 years of poison ivy museum specimens to determine how increased CO2 has impacted the native vine.
- Fingerprints of climate change seen in Pa.’s hot summer days - A new report says 97% of Americans experienced at least one summer day with temperatures made at least twice more likely due to climate change.
- Pennsylvania to increase PFAS monitoring in rivers and streams - DEP will increase sampling in PFAS hotspots after the USGS found 76% of the waterways in Pa. contained these toxic chemicals.
- Pittsburgh is banning plastic bags next month. Here’s what you need to know. - Pittsburgh's plastic bag ban goes into effect Oct. 14. Here’s what you can expect and need to know ahead of the rollout.
- Pa groups thrilled by Biden’s American Climate Corps, but wish it were bigger - The new program will train 20,000 young people in clean energy, conservation, and climate resilience.
- Could a Resurgence of FDR’s Tree Army be on the Horizon? - In the first month of his presidency, FDR created a government program that changed lives and the land forever. Could it be time for it to come back?