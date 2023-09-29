A second injection well to dispose of fracking waste was approved in a Pittsburgh suburb, but many residents are unhappy with the decision. Also, a new study looks at how climate change has impacted poison ivy in Pennsylvania using museum specimens that date back to the 1840s. Plus, the Biden administration announced a new jobs program to tackle climate change. It’s based on a Depression-era program that changed the landscape across the country. We talk with climate activists who are biking across Pennsylvania to demand action.

News about bowhunting in Pittsburgh’s parks, Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban and Pennsylvania’s expanded monitoring plan for PFAS in waterways.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn