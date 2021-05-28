As the U.S. confronts climate change with a move to a new, clean energy future, what happens to those places that gave us the old energy — the fossil fuels that powered the country for more than a century?

In the new podcast “Welcome to AppalachAmerica”, host Jeff Young of the Ohio Valley ReSource talked to White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy about President Joe Biden’s plans for investment in coal-dependent communities.

“This is not going to be an easy road forward, but if we shut our eyes to the fact that the transition is happening or who’s being left behind, then we’re going to miss real opportunities to make people’s lives better,” McCarthy said.

“Welcome to AppalachAmerica” is a production of the Ohio Valley ReSource and Louisville Public Media. Listen to more episodes at AppalachAmerica.org.

LISTEN to the episode of “Welcome to AppalachAmerica” with guest Gina McCarthy