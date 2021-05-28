Cecil Roberts has been president of the United Mine Workers of America since 1995. He’s advocating for mineworkers and their families at a time when coal employment has dropped by more than half in the last decade. More than 60 mining companies have declared bankruptcy and coal-fired power plants are closing.

Now the Biden administration has an ambitious, clean energy agenda to combat climate change. So Roberts and the UMWA have laid out some principles they want Biden to include in his plans, like targeted tax credits for jobs in coal country, and support for the controversial technology of carbon capture and storage, which could theoretically keep coal burning.

Roberts said coal workers have sacrificed enough. “We won’t support the elimination of the jobs that we still have,” he told Jeff Young, host of the new podcast, “Welcome to AppalachAmerica”.

