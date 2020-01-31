Journalist Justin Nobel was trying to wrap his head around fracking and gas development in the Marcellus and Utica shale in Pennsylvania and Ohio. So he spent two weeks on the ground, learning from residents and activists in the region. At the end of his trip, a community organizer happened to mention something about radioactivity in the waste produced from gas development. That was two years ago.

Nobel’s investigative piece, “America’s Radioactive Secret,” about the dangers of radioactive oil and gas waste was published recently in Rolling Stone. The piece focuses on worker and community safety and health concerns over the wastewater that comes up out of oil and gas wells and the regulatory black hole that puts people at risk.

Justin Nobel talked with The Allegheny Front’s Kara Holsopple about his story in this bonus episode of our podcast:

