This story comes from our partners at WHYY

Workers for Mariner East pipeline builder Energy Transfer are back at the area in and around Marsh Creek State Park to contain a new leak of what appears to be bentonite clay, a material used in horizontal drilling as part of the underground pipe laying process.

A resident reported seeing the whitish material in a tributary of Marsh Creek on Feb. 15, two years after the company completed construction of the 350-mile-long cross-state natural gas liquids pipelines, and three-and-a-half years after construction at the same site caused between 21,000 and 28,000 gallons of drilling mud to enter Marsh Creek Lake.

Energy Transfer paid more than $4 million dollars in penalties for the August 2020 incident. While the company cleaned it up from the lake and surrounding wetlands, some of the clay likely seeped below the surface into the soil or underground aquifer.

Pipeline construction in that area of Chester County wreaked havoc throughout the project, causing sinkholes and polluting wetlands through “inadvertent returns” of drilling mud as the company bored through karst, or limestone, a porous and unstable rock.

Feb. 16 inspection documents damage

A Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection employee wrote in an inspection report on Feb. 16 that they saw the material flowing out of a wetland at the site of a previous sinkhole.

“It is possible that the remaining bentonite in the soil column at this previous inadvertent return location has been pushed to the surface by the rising water table,” wrote the inspector. The substance is currently being tested.

Photos attached to the report show a small stream and wetland clogged with a muddy clay-like substance.

Nearby resident Chris “P.K.” DiGiulio, who has documented the construction through photos and drone footage, followed the tributary up to the wetland near private property and said she saw a “whitish, somewhat slimy clay-like substance.”

“We tracked it up until we found where it stopped and it looked like a mud pot, to be honest,” said DiGiulio. “It was all over the place, and [there was] a sign saying that it’s a protected wetland.”