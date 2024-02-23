“Towards that end, we, the Bird Town volunteers, are organizing in partnership with several other neighboring Bird Town chapters an educational program all about owls that will be held on February 25th right in Media,” said Kelsey Stanton-Murphy, a volunteer with Media’s Bird Town initiative.

She said the event at the Media Community Center will feature a speaker from the National Audubon Society and a live owl ambassador. The borough is also encouraging residents to participate in the 27th annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

“We’re hoping that the community can feel proud that the borough cares about the habitat within its boundaries — and maybe awaken a little bit of curiosity,” Stanton-Murphy said.