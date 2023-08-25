fbpx

New electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Pennsylvania. Fifty-four projects across the state have been selected for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, funding.

Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties  in western PA are each getting at least one charging station. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said the hope is to have construction start later this year or the beginning of next year.

“The number of electric vehicles that we have in Pennsylvania today is growing. There will be more tomorrow than today and more the day after that,” he said.

Carroll said the awardees will have to get the necessary permits to develop electric charging stations, but he does not expect any problems with the process.

Four federally compliant charging ports will be funded at each charging location.

Screenshot of a Pa. map showing electric vehicle charging stations

Screenshot of map showing electric vehicle charging stations coming to Pennsylvania as part of the the Pennsylvania NEVI State Plan. Green stars represent new stations while yellow boxes represent existing NEVI stations. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

See the list of conditional awards in Pennsylvania below:

Allegheny County

Sheetz, Inc.: $684,088 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Sewickey (I-79, Exit 68);

Tesla, Inc.: $231,786 for a charging station at the GetGo in Monroeville (I-376, Exit 84 A-B); and

Universal EV LLC: $384,880 for a charging station at the Comfort Suites in Coraopolis (I-376, Exit 58).

Beaver County

Francis Energy PA, LLC: $739,821 for a charging station at the Chippewa Center in Beaver Falls (I-376, Exit 31).

Bedford County

Tesla, Inc: $254,826 for a charging station at the Tesla Charging Hub in Breezewood; (I- 70, Exit 147).

Berks County

Electrify America, LLC: $741,290 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Bethel (I-78, Exit 13).

Blair County

Electrify America, LLC: $790,703 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Tyrone (I-99, Exit 48); and

Sheetz, Inc: $691,197 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Altoona (I-99, Exit 32).

Bucks County

ChargePoint, Inc: $944,383 for a charging station at the McDonald’s in Penndel (I-295, Exit 3); and

Wawa, Inc.: $708,221 for a charging station at the Wawa in Bristol (I-95, Exit 42).

Butler County

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $634,756 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Slippery Rock (I-79, Exit 105).

Centre County

TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Milesburg (I-80, Exit 158).

Clearfield County

Blink Network LLC: $529,988 for a charging station at the Kwik Fill in Kylertown (I-80, Exit 133).

Clinton County

Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $812,990 for a charging station at the Flying J Travel Center in Mill Hall (I-80, Exit 173).

Columbia County

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $676,935 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Mifflinville (I-80, Exit 242).

Crawford County

Tesla, Inc: $211,165 for a charging station at the Giant Eagle in Meadville (I-79, Exit 147 A-B).

Cumberland County

Francis Energy PA, LLC: $738,937 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Carlisle (I-81, Exit 44); and

Tesla, Inc: $256,626 for a charging station at the Wawa in Summerdale (I-81, Exit 65A). Dauphin County

Electrify America, LLC: $775,804 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Harrisburg (I-83, Exit 45); and

Sheetz, Inc: $163,838 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Harrisburg (I-81, Exit 77).

Delaware County

Tesla, Inc: $253,826 for a charging station at the Royal Farms in Aston (I-95, Exit 2); and

Tesla, Inc: $211,165 for a charging station at the Wawa in Woodlyn (I-476, Exit 1).

Erie County

TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Erie (I-90, Exit 35).

Franklin County

Francis Energy PA, LLC: $793,457 for a charging station at Chambersburg Square in Chambersburg (I-81, Exit 17); and

TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Greencastle (I-81, Exit 5).

Greene County

Tesla, Inc: $259,293 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Waynesburg (I-79, Exit 14). Jefferson County: Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $577,330 for a charging station at the Love’s

Travel Stop in Brookville (I-80, Exit 81).

Lackawanna County

Raceway Management Company, Inc: $652,055 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Mt. Cobb (I-84, Exit 8).

Tesla, Inc: $204,232 for a charging station at the Wawa in Scranton (I-81, Exit 184); and

Tesla, Inc: $204,232 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Clarks Summit (I-476, Exit 132).

Lawrence County

Tesla, Inc: $220,898 for a charging station at the Sheetz in New Castle (I-376, Exit 13). Lebanon County: Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $689,324 for a charging station at the Love’s

Travel Stop in Jonestown (I-81, Exit 90).

Lehigh County

TH Minit Markets LLC: $798,869 for a charging station at the Turkey Hill Mini Market in Allentown (I-78, Exit 57); and

Wawa, Inc: $727,420 for a charging station at the Wawa in Allentown (I-78, Exit 49 A-B).

Luzerne County

Alnajukchahat Store, LLC: $1 million for a charging station at the Al’s Quick Stop in Drums (I-80, Exit 262);

Liberty Truck Center, Inc: $661,019 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Mountain Top (I-81, Exit 155); and

Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $610,393 for a charging station at the Pilot Travel Center in Pittston (I- 81/476, Exit 175 A-B).

Monroe County

Raceway Management Company, Inc: $841,547 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Blakeslee (I-80, Exit 284).

Montgomery County

Tesla, Inc: $211,165 for a charging station at the Wawa in Lansdale (I-476, Exit 31); and

Wawa, Inc: $733,025 for a charging station at the Wawa in Horsham (I-276, Exit 343).

Northumberland County

American Truck Plazas, LLC: $965,997 for a charging station at the Exxon in Milton (I-80, Exit 215).

Philadelphia County

Wawa, Inc: $731,796 for a charging station at the Wawa in Philadelphia (I-95, Exit 27).

Pike County

Mirabito Holdings, Inc: $830,400 for a charging station at the Mirabito Convenience Store in Hawley (I-84, Exit 34).

Schuylkill County

Raceway Management Company, Inc: $899,595 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Pottsville (I-81, Exit 119).

Susquehanna County

Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $852,379 for a charging station at the Flying J Travel Center in New Milford (I-81, Exit 219).

Venango County

6406 Truck Plaza LLC: $456,318 for a charging station at the Emlenton Truck Plaza in Emlenton (I-80, Exit 42); and

TA Operating: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Harrisville (I- 80, Exit 29).

Washington County

Applegreen Electric PA LLC: $1.2 million for a charging station at the Applegreen Charging Hub in Washington (I-70, Exit 16/17);

BP Products North America, Inc: $607,822 for a charging station at Coen Markets in Bentleyville (I-70, Exit 32B); and

Sheetz, Inc: $639,659 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Washington (I-79, Exit 41). Westmoreland County

BP Products North America, Inc: $607,822 for a charging station at Coen Markets in Donegal (I- 76, Exit 91); and

Sheetz, Inc: $281,856 for a charging station at the Sheetz in New Stanton (I-70, Exit 57).

York County

Sheetz, Inc: $654,081 for a charging station at the Sheetz in York (I-83, Exit 21 A-B); and

Tesla, Inc: $204,232 for a charging station at Shrewsbury Commons in York (I-83, Exit 4).