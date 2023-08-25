New electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Pennsylvania. Fifty-four projects across the state have been selected for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, funding.

Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties in western PA are each getting at least one charging station. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said the hope is to have construction start later this year or the beginning of next year.

“The number of electric vehicles that we have in Pennsylvania today is growing. There will be more tomorrow than today and more the day after that,” he said.

Carroll said the awardees will have to get the necessary permits to develop electric charging stations, but he does not expect any problems with the process.

Four federally compliant charging ports will be funded at each charging location.

See the list of conditional awards in Pennsylvania below:

Allegheny County Sheetz, Inc.: $684,088 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Sewickey (I-79, Exit 68); Tesla, Inc.: $231,786 for a charging station at the GetGo in Monroeville (I-376, Exit 84 A-B); and Universal EV LLC: $384,880 for a charging station at the Comfort Suites in Coraopolis (I-376, Exit 58). Beaver County Francis Energy PA, LLC: $739,821 for a charging station at the Chippewa Center in Beaver Falls (I-376, Exit 31). Bedford County Tesla, Inc: $254,826 for a charging station at the Tesla Charging Hub in Breezewood; (I- 70, Exit 147). Berks County Electrify America, LLC: $741,290 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Bethel (I-78, Exit 13). Blair County Electrify America, LLC: $790,703 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Tyrone (I-99, Exit 48); and Sheetz, Inc: $691,197 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Altoona (I-99, Exit 32). Bucks County ChargePoint, Inc: $944,383 for a charging station at the McDonald’s in Penndel (I-295, Exit 3); and Wawa, Inc.: $708,221 for a charging station at the Wawa in Bristol (I-95, Exit 42). Butler County Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $634,756 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Slippery Rock (I-79, Exit 105).

Centre County TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Milesburg (I-80, Exit 158). Clearfield County Blink Network LLC: $529,988 for a charging station at the Kwik Fill in Kylertown (I-80, Exit 133). Clinton County Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $812,990 for a charging station at the Flying J Travel Center in Mill Hall (I-80, Exit 173). Columbia County Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $676,935 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Mifflinville (I-80, Exit 242). Crawford County Tesla, Inc: $211,165 for a charging station at the Giant Eagle in Meadville (I-79, Exit 147 A-B). Cumberland County Francis Energy PA, LLC: $738,937 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Carlisle (I-81, Exit 44); and Tesla, Inc: $256,626 for a charging station at the Wawa in Summerdale (I-81, Exit 65A). Dauphin County Electrify America, LLC: $775,804 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Harrisburg (I-83, Exit 45); and Sheetz, Inc: $163,838 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Harrisburg (I-81, Exit 77). Delaware County Tesla, Inc: $253,826 for a charging station at the Royal Farms in Aston (I-95, Exit 2); and Tesla, Inc: $211,165 for a charging station at the Wawa in Woodlyn (I-476, Exit 1). Erie County TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Erie (I-90, Exit 35). Franklin County

Francis Energy PA, LLC: $793,457 for a charging station at Chambersburg Square in Chambersburg (I-81, Exit 17); and TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Greencastle (I-81, Exit 5). Greene County Tesla, Inc: $259,293 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Waynesburg (I-79, Exit 14). Jefferson County: Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $577,330 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Brookville (I-80, Exit 81). Lackawanna County Raceway Management Company, Inc: $652,055 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Mt. Cobb (I-84, Exit 8). Tesla, Inc: $204,232 for a charging station at the Wawa in Scranton (I-81, Exit 184); and Tesla, Inc: $204,232 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Clarks Summit (I-476, Exit 132). Lawrence County Tesla, Inc: $220,898 for a charging station at the Sheetz in New Castle (I-376, Exit 13). Lebanon County: Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $689,324 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Jonestown (I-81, Exit 90). Lehigh County TH Minit Markets LLC: $798,869 for a charging station at the Turkey Hill Mini Market in Allentown (I-78, Exit 57); and Wawa, Inc: $727,420 for a charging station at the Wawa in Allentown (I-78, Exit 49 A-B). Luzerne County

Alnajukchahat Store, LLC: $1 million for a charging station at the Al’s Quick Stop in Drums (I-80, Exit 262); Liberty Truck Center, Inc: $661,019 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Mountain Top (I-81, Exit 155); and Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $610,393 for a charging station at the Pilot Travel Center in Pittston (I- 81/476, Exit 175 A-B). Monroe County Raceway Management Company, Inc: $841,547 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Blakeslee (I-80, Exit 284). Montgomery County Tesla, Inc: $211,165 for a charging station at the Wawa in Lansdale (I-476, Exit 31); and Wawa, Inc: $733,025 for a charging station at the Wawa in Horsham (I-276, Exit 343). Northumberland County American Truck Plazas, LLC: $965,997 for a charging station at the Exxon in Milton (I-80, Exit 215). Philadelphia County Wawa, Inc: $731,796 for a charging station at the Wawa in Philadelphia (I-95, Exit 27). Pike County Mirabito Holdings, Inc: $830,400 for a charging station at the Mirabito Convenience Store in Hawley (I-84, Exit 34). Schuylkill County Raceway Management Company, Inc: $899,595 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Pottsville (I-81, Exit 119). Susquehanna County Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $852,379 for a charging station at the Flying J Travel Center in New Milford (I-81, Exit 219). Venango County