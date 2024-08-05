Environmental advocates say the new $47.6 billion state budget is a bipartisan agreement that takes some positive steps for the environment.

“It moves Pennsylvania closer to a cleaner, more affordable economy for all, with, obviously, still more work to be done,” said Robert Routh with Natural Resources Defense Council.

The Department of Environmental Protection is getting a 14% raise, bringing its annual budget to $232 million in state funds. The Pennsylvania Environmental Council said this is “hopefully the beginning of more sufficiently supporting the agency.”

Green groups praised funding that’s meant to help schools install solar panels, and for the state to clean up waterways and plug abandoned oil and gas wells.