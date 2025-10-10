Flood disclosure bill to help home buyers recognize risks passes in Pa. House

by Peter Hall, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvanians would be required to disclose whether a property they’re selling is in a flood zone and requires flood insurance, under legislation passed unanimously Wednesday in the state House.

Rep. Perry Warren (D-Bucks) introduced House Bill 1704 days after the July 4 flash flood in Kerr County, Texas, that killed at least 135 people, including more than two dozen staff and young campers at a summer camp for girls.

Warren’s Bucks County district was the scene of a 2023 flash flood that inundated a creek valley, sweeping cars from a road and claiming the lives of seven people.

He told the Capital-Star in July that he hopes the legislation will help would-be property owners recognize the risks of property located in flood-prone areas. Flood insurance requires a separate policy from homeowners insurance. Warren noted property owners often realize the policies are separate only after their home is flooded.

After the 2023 flood in Upper Makefield Township, Warren and Sen. Steven Santarsiero (D-Bucks) launched the Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed enabling legislation in 2023 to make recommendations about laws and policy to strengthen flood insurance.

The task force recommended lawmakers introduce bills allowing flood insurance premium deductions from state income taxes, as well as tax credits for homeowner spending on flood mitigation, according to a July 2024 final report. Members also backed requiring earlier disclosures from homesellers about property flood risks and requiring insurance providers include flood risk in their continuing education curricula.

Warren’s flood risk and insurance disclosure legislation now goes to the Senate for consideration.

On Monday, the House also passed legislation to establish a landslide and sinkhole insurance program within the state Department of Community and Economic Development to provide coverage for properties that may be affected by ground movement.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-Allegheny) said in a memo seeking cosponsors, that changing weather patterns including heavier rainfall and more frequent flooding put property at greater risk from geologic hazards such as landslides. The western part of the state is particularly at-risk because of its numerous steep slopes and valleys.

House Bill 589 would provide insurance for damage caused by such hazards, which may not be covered by standard homeowners insurance policies. Kinkead’s bill will also be considered in the Senate.