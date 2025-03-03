This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here.

Recent warm weather may have people looking forward to a spring and summer spent outside.

Pennsylvania’s three newest state parks are already open to the public, but officials say big improvements to the visitor experience are on the horizon.

Then-Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new parks in September 2022, with plans to have them fully operational by the end of 2026.

Two are in counties that neighbor Lancaster County, making them easy to visit for a day trip. They are Susquehanna Riverlands State Park in York County and Big Elk Creek State Park in Chester County. The third is Vosburg Neck State Park in Wyoming County, about a three hour drive from Lancaster city. These are temporary names for the parks, with final names to be determined during the planning process.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Press Secretary Wesley Robinson said the three additions are critical in supporting Pennsylvania’s tourism industry.

“Nearly 72 million people live within four hours of these amazing new parks and we are excited to share Pennsylvania’s wealth of natural resources with the nearly 40 million state park visitors annually,” Robinson said.

Susquehanna Riverlands

Susquehanna Riverlands in Hellam Township, York County, is a largely wooded, 1,100-acre tract where Codorus Creek flows into the Susquehanna River. The state obtained the land with help from the Lancaster Conservancy.

The park is near the conservancy’s Hellam Hills and Wizard Ranch nature preserves. Together, the three areas protect the last large wooded area along the Susquehanna River between the cities of Harrisburg, York and Lancaster, according to Wolf’s 2022 announcement.

Robinson said the agency is in the early phases of implementing the master plan for Susquehanna Riverlands.

“Look out for improved trail connections, water access and amenities, a park office, a campground and more,” Robinson said.

More than 1,673 people responded to an online survey about Susquehanna Riverlands in 2023. The survey found people see the park’s vistas and rock outcrops as defining features. There was a strong interest in the park having a relaxed atmosphere that can offer opportunities for walking, hiking, boating and birdwatching.

The survey found more than 75% of respondents were interested in some type of overnight accommodation at the park. DCNR said there will be no full-service sites with water and sewage because the current infrastructure cannot support it.

Big Elk Creek

Big Elk Creek State Park is 1,712 acres and features 3.5 miles of its namesake creek, a tributary of the Elk River and the Chesapeake Bay. DCNR said Big Elk Creek was an important transportation and natural resource corridor for indigenous people for thousands of years and an important area for freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad to the North.

Robinson said Big Elk Creek is nearing the end of its master plan process, which should be finished by the end of this summer. The plan for the park does not include camping.

“We have made significant habitat improvements to improve the Big Elk Creek watershed and near-fallow farmland,” Robinson said. “We are working to develop trails and necessary infrastructure for the park.”

Vosburg Neck

For Vosburg Neck State Park, Robinson said they will build a new park office, education facility and boat launch improvements.

The park is 669 acres and offers scenic hiking opportunities, including along a former railroad bed. It will also increase access for boating on the North Branch of the Susquehanna River.

Susquehanna National Heritage Area

In addition to the state parks, people will also soon be able to visit a station on the Underground Railroad for the first time in 200 years.

Near Susquehanna Riverlands State Park, the Susquehanna National Heritage Area is preparing Mifflin Farm for visitors.

“By most accounts the Mifflin Farm was the last stop before freedom seekers would cross over the river to Lancaster County,” said project leader Peter Miele. “And it was seen as a real milestone in the journey to freedom, getting on the other side of that river.”

Jonathan and Susanna Mifflin were two well known Quakers. Miele said Quakers in Pennsylvania have a long history of anti slavery activity, so it’s not surprising the Mifflins became conductors on the Underground Railroad between 1800 and 1840.

The heritage area is working to make the site accessible, including adding parking. Miele said they are also designing educational exhibits, a video, and tours.

The site hopes to welcome visitors this spring, but an official date has not been announced.