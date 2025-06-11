The woods in central Pennsylvania are alive with the sound of cicadas

This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of the other stories in the series here.

You may have heard them in parts of Pennsylvania or seen them buzzing around — periodical cicadas have emerged and in some places, including Bald Eagle State Park in Centre County, they’re out in force. And they’re loud.

“This is Brood XIV. They are the star of the show and already making a whole lot of noise over there in our trees,” said Michelle White, the environmental education specialist at Bald Eagle State Park with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

LISTEN to the story

On Saturday, White led a small group on an educational walk through the park with an eye — and ear — on periodical cicadas.

The cicadas had been underground for 17 years. When the temperature was right — about 64 degrees — they emerged.

“The male cicadas are the ones that are making all the noise trying to get a girlfriend,” White said. “Once they get a mate, the female starts to lay eggs.”

After a lesson on cicadas’ life cycle, it was time to find more of them.

“Let’s see if we can take a walk over and check out these cicadas up close,” White said.

And with that, the group of adults and children was off. Known as clumsy flyers, cicadas are likely to buzz right past you — or into you.

“Oh, no, I have a hitchhiker,” White said as one landed on her.

It didn’t take much effort for White and some young assistants to collect a few in a small tent-like mesh container.

Beau Sager had already honed his cicada skills before the tour.

“I had a huge box full of them,” he said.

He helped Jordan Ray, another future entomologist, fill the bug bag with cicadas — later released.

“He can fit in there. He’s small enough,” Sager said, as he helped fill the bug bag.

As the group walked farther down the trail, the sounds got louder.

“The most cicadas are going to be in the vegetation, they’re going to be in the trees calling to each other,” White explained.

After emerging from the ground, it takes the cicadas four to five hours to shed their exoskeletons, stretch their wings and buzz off.

“If you look in front of us, you can see all of the exoskeletons on the ground. They are just everywhere,” White said.

White then pointed out small holes in the ground.

“These are all ‘turrets.’ These are all cicada holes,” she said.

Once the cicadas emerge from their homes in the ground, they mate, the females lay eggs and the adults die. Those eggs hatch and the immature cicadas, called “nymphs,” drop and burrow into the ground, where they’ll be for another 17 years.

White said the idea behind the tour was to give people an immersive educational experience.

And bugs, she said, often get overlooked as short-lived.

“These cicadas are a testament to how complicated, interesting, unique and long lived bugs can be,” she said.

Cicadas are usually around for about four to six weeks after emerging. So, there’s still time to see and hear cicadas in June at Bald Eagle State Park and in some other counties in Pennsylvania.

You can also mark your calendar. Brood XIV will be back in 17 years.