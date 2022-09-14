This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

Allegheny County’s public transportation agency, Pittsburgh Regional Transit, announced Wednesday that it will completely replace its diesel fleet with greener buses by 2045. It plans to ramp up its investment in zero-tailpipe emissions buses in the next three years, with the goal of purchasing only the cleaner buses after 2032.

PRT estimates it will spend about $1 billion on the program over the next two decades, likely with support from the federal government. PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said her agency will replace its existing vehicles as they reach the end of their 12-year lifespan.

“This timeline allows us [not only] to begin transitioning to electric buses, but [also to work] on the charging infrastructure and making sure that we can scale up for the support necessary to keep running these vehicles, training our employees, and continuing to invest in other technologies,” she said.