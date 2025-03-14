Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County is canceling this year’s campground reservations, citing staff shortages amid recent federal job cuts and hiring freezes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the property, said scheduled recreation and stewardship events also will be reduced and could be canceled.

Matt Price, the executive director of the Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau, is worried about the impact on tourism and revenue.

“Every visitor to our area is a significant economic impact,” Price said. “So when you compound that by thousands of visitors over the course of a camping season, it’s a tremendous economic impact.”

Raystown Lake historically brings in $1.2 million in revenue every year, according to the county’s visitors bureau. And, each year it draws more than 1 million visitors.

“The sad part of it is that it’s being treated by the federal government as a cost-saving measure, but they’re overlooking the revenue that those campgrounds bring in,” Price said.

USACE is refunding campground reservations for the rest of the year.

Price said there are alternate accommodations for people to camp near the lake, and the other recreational areas should stay open.

“So the message is, first and foremost, don’t panic,” he said.

Price said anyone who is upset about the campground closures should contact their U.S. Representatives and Senators.