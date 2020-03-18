Shell said Wednesday it is suspending construction of its ethane cracker in Beaver County, where 6,000 people were working to build the massive petrochemical plant.

Shell said in a news release that the shutdown is to allow the company to “install additional mitigation measures” that align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Once that’s done, Shell said, “we will consider a phased ramp-up that allows for the continuation of safe, responsible construction jobs.” The company did not say how long the shutdown could last.

On Tuesday, the company talked publicly about actions it was taking to mitigate the coronavirus spread, even as some workers said they were concerned about close contact with others on shuttle buses and in lunch tents.

Local elected officials had called on the company to voluntarily close the site. Officials said they’d received hundreds of complaints from workers at the site about unsanitary and crowded conditions. Beaver County has one reported case of coronavirus.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.