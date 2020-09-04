The Allegheny Front staff won four awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania during its 56th annual Golden Quill awards ceremony, presented virtually last night. In addition, four entries were finalists in various categories.

The Allegheny Front staff was also awarded four first place Keystone Media Awards for reporting from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, announced in May. The awards “recognize journalism that consistently provides relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers, and faithfully fulfills its First Amendment rights/responsibilities.”

First Amendment Award

The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association also awarded The Allegheny Front, WESA and StateImpact Pennsylvania the First Amendment Award for the news outlets’ efforts to publish the terms of a confidential 2018 settlement between a property owner and natural gas-driller Range Resources, after a Washington County judge issued a gag order. The news outlets prevailed, and Reid Frazier published the story.

Golden Quill Awards

Excellence in Audio Journalism for Investigative/Enterprise Reporting, Reid Frazier

A Golden Quill judge was “most impressed by the way [Reid Frazier] breaks down complicated topics into very understandable terms. Every piece has a great first person take.”

Excellence in Audio Journalism for Science/Environment Reporting, Staff

Golden Quill judges praised the series for “covering a variety of topics, with well-edited episodes that incorporate multiple sources and view points.”

Excellence in Audio Journalism for Medical/Health Reporting, Kara Holsopple

Golden Quill judges noted the “beautiful ambient sound throughout this piece.”

Excellence in Audio Journalism for Business/Technology/Consumer Reporting, Julie Grant

Golden Quill judges called this story “an eye-opening comprehensive report based on solid facts and a variety of points of view, sourced well.”

Keystone Media Awards

Best Investigative Reporting — First Place, Julie Grant

Best Documentary – First Place, Julie Grant

Best Series – First Place, Reid Frazier, Julie Grant, Kara Holsopple, Andy Kubis

Best Continuing Coverage – First Place, StateImpact Pennsylvania, Reid Frazier of The Allegheny Front and Amy Sisk of WESA

Coverage of the air pollution problems at the Clairton Coke Works in 2019 after the Christmas Eve fire of 2018.