The November election will have big consequences for climate policy in the United States.

President Donald Trump recently said he doesn’t “think science knows” about climate change during a visit to wildfire-plagued California. His administration has rolled back Obama-era climate initiatives.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is promising to put the country on a path toward a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions from the U.S. no later than 2050.

Many state lawmakers are also seeking reelection this November. The Republican-controlled state legislature has neglected to act on climate change, and in some cases is actively fighting climate policies set by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Polls show about 70% of Pennsylvanians want the legislature to do more to address climate change. StateImpact wants to know what type of action voters are looking for at the state and federal levels.

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.