Allegheny County schools lead the state in potential for solar energy generation, advocates report

Allegheny County schools lead the state in potential for solar energy generation, according to a new report from the environmental advocacy group PennEnvironment.

Advocates, politicians and school districts alike say boosting the county’s solar infrastructure could reduce air pollution from local power plants and alleviate district budget pressure.

The report released Wednesday found that, if every Allegheny County school installed rooftop solar panels, they could collectively generate the amount of power used by 15,488 homes.

PennEnvironment executive director David Masur said these projects are especially important as electricity is becoming more expensive and proposed data centers prepare to place a huge energy draw on the power grid.

”These are really good investments for the school districts because they, like the rest of us, likely will be facing increased electricity costs year in and year out going forward,” Masur said. “Here’s a way to do triage and address that today.”

Pennsylvania set aside $25 million for school-based solar projects during last year’s budget negotiations. That money was allocated to 73 projects at schools statewide, including two in Pittsburgh.

The state’s Department of Community and Economic Development awarded PPS $600,000 for rooftop solar at Carrick High School and Pittsburgh Classical Academy in the city’s West End.

Pittsburgh Public Schools’ environmental sustainability manager, Sanjeeb Manandhar, said the new solar panels are expected to offset the district’s long-term electricity costs by up to 65%. That will save PPS money that “can go back to the students,” he said.

The PennEnvironment report estimates solar installations would save Allegheny County schools a combined $21 million in the first year, and more than $44 million over their lifetime.

The state’s Solar for Schools program awarded nearly $1.3 million to five Allegheny County schools.

The program was designed to leverage a federal tax credit passed as part of the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, which would cover up to 50% of districts’ expenses.

But President Donald Trump’s recently enacted tax and spending bill rolled back that rebate. Schools can now only claim the credit if they start construction before July 2026, or finish the project by the end of 2027.

Amelia Eggan with the PA Solar Center urged districts to act quickly to take advantage of federal tax incentives. But she also said it was imperative that state leaders work together to provide financing opportunities.

“Not just for schools, but for the public sector as a whole to take advantage of sustainable technologies as a tool for budget stability,” Eggan said.

While Gov. Josh Shapiro requested an additional $25 million for the Solar for Schools program in his budget proposal, it’s unclear whether it will make it out of still-stymied budget negotiations.

The PennEnvironment report estimates that maximizing school rooftop solar potential statewide would cut carbon dioxide pollution by 1.4 million tons per year. In Allegheny County alone, advocates say the presence of particle pollution linked to childhood asthma would decrease by 1,190 pounds.

State representative Arvind Venkat, whose district includes much of the North Hills, called it a win-win.

“ It’s a win for the people that I represent in terms of the cost that they would see based on the needs of their schools, and it’s a win for the population as a whole when it comes to the health of our communities,” he said.