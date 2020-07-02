This article was originally published on June 21, 2019.

UPDATE: This year’s sojourn was canceled due to COVID-19. Next year’s event is scheduled for June 3-6, 2021.

The 20th annual Stony-Kiski-Conemaugh Rivers Sojourn brought out a colorful parade of kayaks and canoes earlier this month. The four-day, 44-mile journey is sponsored by the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy in order to heighten awareness and inspire appreciation for the watershed that encompass 1,888 square-miles of southwestern Pennsylvania.

From Johnstown to Apollo, the group paddled through deep river gorges, a few class 2 rapids and historic towns like Saltsburg, Blairsville and Apollo. They camped each night along the way. About 30 paddlers made the whole trip and another 50 or so joined up for one or more days.

Want to do the trip yourself? Follow the Kiski Conemaugh Water Trail.

LISTEN to the audio postcard from sojourners on their last day, amid the sounds of cicadas:

