Eos Energy to relocate HQ to North Side, invest $353 million in region, Shapiro says

Eos Energy Enterprises, a maker of energy storage systems with production facilities in Turtle Creek, will expand operations and relocate its headquarters from New Jersey to Nova Place on Pittsburgh’s North Side, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

The move, which is set to take place in the latter part of 2026, is expected to create 735 jobs and retain 265 others. A state subsidy of $22 million will spur nearly $353 million in overall investment, Shapiro’s office says. The expansion will involve leasing a 432,000-square-foot facility in Marshall Township, where future production lines will augment its existing operations in Turtle Creek.

“We continue now to write the next chapter in Pennsylvania’s story of energy leadership,” said Shapiro at an afternoon press conference announcing the deal. “Eos … is massively expanding their manufacturing footprint here in Allegheny County and relocating their official headquarters from Jersey right here to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

Shapiro said that he’d learned about Eos shortly after taking office, and that and his team had been working for more than two years on the deal. “We knew immediately that this technology would be a game-changer,” he said.

“If you look at energy and innovation landscape in our commonwealth, you’ll see that there is a ton of excitement and a whole lot of forward momentum, especially right here in southwestern Pennsylvania.”

Eos makes zinc-based batteries for industrial and other large-scale uses, and at a time when American energy policy is hotly contested, its Turtle Creek operations have been a success story everyone wants to be part of. Eos was among a number of area manufacturers to benefit from President Joe Biden’s clean-energy investments, and politicians ranging from progressive Democratic Rep. Summer Lee to Republican U.S. Senator Dave McCormick have championed its presence. It boasts a unionized work force — employees are members of the United Steelworkers — and relies almost entirely on American-made components and materials.

Zinc-based batteries also are less reliant on lithium, access to which has become a flashpoint in tensions between the United States and China.

Shapiro’s office said the move would allow the company to work with Carnegie Mellon University and other local schools to train workers proficient in robotics and other advancing technologies. Joe Mastrangelo, Eos’ chief executive officer, said that along with the skilled local workforce, “the ecosystem of universities” was a key resource to draw on for skilled workers and technological expertise.

”When you put those things together, it became almost a no-brainer [about] where we should be,” he said.

Mastrangelo said the new facility in Warrendale would be more efficiently configured than the company’s current, which as it has grown has taken up space in two different buildings and on multiple floors.

“The new building allows raw materials in one side and finished product out the other side,” he said. Asked whether the company would remain in the Turtle Creek location, he said, “for the time being.”

Mastrangelo said the relocation of its headquarters from Edison, NJ, would take place within the next few months, and that production in the new facility would get underway in the latter part of next year.

“With this expansion, Eos is strengthening two of the key industries at the center of our Economic Development Strategy — energy and manufacturing,” said Rick Siger, who heads the state Department of Community and Economic Development, in a statement.

The state’s investment includes $3 million already pledged to EOS, and the company may be eligible for other tax credits in the future. Allegheny County also contributed $2 million to the incentive packages.

Innamorato, who was also on hand for Tuesday’s announcement, hailed the news as “a major milestone in the region’s clean energy future and “a symbol of what’s possible when we align innovation and sustainability”

“This project cements our region’s place as a national leader in clean tech led manufacturing and energy innovation,” she said

The expansion will be taking place at about the time Shapiro is up for reelection. And the announcement dovetails with the record he has sought to build in his first term. Shapiro has often touted own competitive instincts — he has spoken of not wanting to lose investment to “friggin Ohio” in budget speeches — and his desire to make government operate “at the speed of business.” Shapiro similarly celebrated the relocation of tech firm Excelitas from Massachusetts to Pittsburgh early last year.