A new study finds children living near fracking sites in Pennsylvania are at an increased risk of leukemia. Meanwhile, Energy Transfer is held criminally responsible for the damage done during the construction of its Mariner East pipeline. We also have answers to some of your questions about Shell’s ethane cracker in Beaver County.

We visit a small group of workers getting rid of the invasive plants in a Pittsburgh park…and they have four legs. And, teens learn how to sail the Pittsburgh rivers. Plus, a landmark climate law was signed by President Biden this week. A high school student says we should thank the activists, not the politicians.

