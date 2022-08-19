A new study finds children living near fracking sites in Pennsylvania are at an increased risk of leukemia. Meanwhile, Energy Transfer is held criminally responsible for the damage done during the construction of its Mariner East pipeline. We also have answers to some of your questions about Shell’s ethane cracker in Beaver County.
We visit a small group of workers getting rid of the invasive plants in a Pittsburgh park…and they have four legs. And, teens learn how to sail the Pittsburgh rivers. Plus, a landmark climate law was signed by President Biden this week. A high school student says we should thank the activists, not the politicians.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Essay: Don’t thank the politicians for the Inflation Reduction Act. Thank the climate activists - One high school student says we should thank the climate activists for the largest investment ever into climate change.
- Goats do the hard work at South Side Park - Goats have been eating invasive plants along the steep slopes of South Side Park in Pittsburgh for years. Now, native trees are being planted.
- Jibe and Tack: Teens learn to sail on Pittsburgh’s rivers - Local students are learning the ropes on the Allegheny River with a local nonprofit that aims to get more youth out on the water.
- Children living near Pa. fracking sites are at increased risk of leukemia, study finds - It found that children born within 1.24 miles of a well site were 2-3 times more likely to be diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
- How Allegheny County is trying to make air quality easier to understand - A new kind of report breaks down the science of how the department measures air pollution and shows how residents can get involved.
- Energy Transfer held criminally responsible for damage from Mariner East pipeline construction - The company will have a permanent criminal record for causing damage to drinking water, wetlands and waterways across Pennsylvania.