Solar advocates fear a rider attached to a low-income solar bill in the PA House will upend roof-top solar. The former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, responds to the Trump administration’s plans to mine public lands for more energy resources. The owners of a recently demolished coal-fired power plant in Homer City, PA announced the site will become a data center powered by the largest natural gas plant in the country. The CEO of Appalachia’s biggest natural gas producer says more pipelines are coming as data centers expand and coal plants retire in West Virginia.
Also, some Pennsylvania meteorologists say they’re worried about recent federal cuts to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Youth plaintiffs sought to hold the U.S. government accountable for climate-warming policies but the Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal. A group of residents in Kane, Pennsylvania are asking the borough to loosen its small animal ordinance amid high egg prices and a rising interest in raising backyard chickens. And we learn to make an egg alternative: scrambled tofu.
Kane residents hope to loosen local ordinance, make it easier to own backyard chickens
- Amendment to PA Solar Bill Puts Industry on Edge - A bill in the Pennsylvania legislature to accept millions of federal dollars for solar projects for low-income families has suddenly put the state’s solar industry on edge, because of an amendment they worry will upend net-metering.
- Deb Haaland on Our Public Lands - The former U.S. Secretary of the Interior weighs in on the changes under the second Trump administration. She is currently running for Governor of New Mexico.
- With egg prices up, Penn State students scramble to find plant-based substitutes - Tofu and moong dal replace eggs in recipes that taste testers approved.
- EQT CEO says more pipelines are coming to West Virginia as data centers expand and coal plants retire - Toby Rice told West Virginia lawmakers that more pipelines are needed for data centers and gas-burning power plants.
- Pittsburgh youth respond to Supreme Court denying youth climate lawsuit appeal - "It's not like I planned to become a climate activist...but I just knew something was wrong, and staying silent felt worse than speaking up."
- Pennsylvania meteorologists concerned about cuts to the National Weather Service - Meteorologists worry important data informing forecasts could become less reliable, and could affect extreme weather warnings.
- Largest natural gas power plant in the country, data center coming to former Homer City coal plant - The 3,200-acre data center campus in Indiana County will be built for artificial intelligence and other computing needs powered by natural gas.