Solar advocates fear a rider attached to a low-income solar bill in the PA House will upend roof-top solar. The former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, responds to the Trump administration’s plans to mine public lands for more energy resources. The owners of a recently demolished coal-fired power plant in Homer City, PA announced the site will become a data center powered by the largest natural gas plant in the country. The CEO of Appalachia’s biggest natural gas producer says more pipelines are coming as data centers expand and coal plants retire in West Virginia.

Also, some Pennsylvania meteorologists say they’re worried about recent federal cuts to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Youth plaintiffs sought to hold the U.S. government accountable for climate-warming policies but the Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal. A group of residents in Kane, Pennsylvania are asking the borough to loosen its small animal ordinance amid high egg prices and a rising interest in raising backyard chickens. And we learn to make an egg alternative: scrambled tofu.

