A fine for Energy Transfer for a pipeline spill in Ohio. And a proposed cracker plant in Ohio gets a critical permit. Plus, how fire is helping create new habitat for an imperiled songbird. We have tips on what to do if an invasive jumping worm is invading your garden.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

$246.8 million plan would complete loop of trails and parks along Pittsburgh’s downtown riverfronts - The plan for the 15-mile stretch of riverfront in the Golden Triangle would bring swimming to the Strip District and a new park near the West End Bridge.

Lawmakers move to block Pennsylvania from climate program, offer federal money instead - The bill would give $250M in federal COVID money for emissions reduction programs. But RGGI could bring in as much as $700M a year if Pa. joins.

Ohio regulators renew wastewater permit for proposed ethane cracker in Ohio - The company proposing a second ethane cracker for the region hasn't made a final decision to move forward.

Burning the Forest to Protect One of its Most Threatened Visitors - Normally starting a blaze on public land is frowned upon by the Game Commission, but these fires could help save a warbler from extinction.

How to prevent invasive jumping worms from ruining your garden - The wriggling intruders degrade the structure of soil and deplete its nutrients, but we have some tips keep them out of your garden.